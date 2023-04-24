PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) average volume reaches $3.24M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) on April 21, 2023, started off the session at the price of $9.10, plunging -1.10% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.19 and dropped to $8.87 before settling in for the closing price of $9.12. Within the past 52 weeks, PAGS’s price has moved between $7.51 and $19.49.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 43.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 30.20%. With a float of $200.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $325.98 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 8387 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.38, operating margin of +33.47, and the pretax margin is +11.61.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 52.40%.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.25) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +9.93 while generating a return on equity of 14.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.10% during the next five years compared to 20.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) Trading Performance Indicators

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.99. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.90, a number that is poised to hit 1.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.27 million, its volume of 2.89 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s (PAGS) raw stochastic average was set at 46.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.26% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 51.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.19. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.18 in the near term. At $9.35, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.71. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.54.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.01 billion based on 329,608K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,970 M and income totals 291,470 K. The company made 752,910 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 77,530 K in sales during its previous quarter.