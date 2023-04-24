PGR (The Progressive Corporation) dropped -0.99 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) on April 21, 2023, started off the session at the price of $137.79, plunging -0.99% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $138.39 and dropped to $135.99 before settling in for the closing price of $138.39. Within the past 52 weeks, PGR’s price has moved between $106.35 and $149.87.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 13.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -79.10%. With a float of $582.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $584.40 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 55100 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance – Property & Casualty industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of The Progressive Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 86.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 19, was worth 279,720. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $139.86, taking the stock ownership to the 2,129 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 24, when Company’s Vice Pres, Secretary and CLO sold 2,806 for $136.96, making the entire transaction worth $384,310. This insider now owns 33,276 shares in total.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.37) by -$0.74. This company achieved a net margin of +1.46 while generating a return on equity of 4.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -79.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.65% during the next five years compared to -14.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) Trading Performance Indicators

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.39, a number that is poised to hit 1.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Progressive Corporation (PGR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.51 million, its volume of 2.35 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.16.

During the past 100 days, The Progressive Corporation’s (PGR) raw stochastic average was set at 48.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.05% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 25.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $141.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $129.39. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $138.28 in the near term. At $139.53, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $140.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $135.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $134.73. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $133.48.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 81.01 billion based on 585,366K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 49,611 M and income totals 721,500 K. The company made 14,303 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 447,900 K in sales during its previous quarter.