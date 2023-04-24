Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 12,953 M

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA) on April 21, 2023, started off the session at the price of $13.20, soaring 1.23% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.20 and dropped to $13.03 before settling in for the closing price of $13.02. Within the past 52 weeks, PAA’s price has moved between $9.10 and $13.49.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 16.90% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 116.00%. With a float of $451.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $698.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4100 employees.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Midstream industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 42.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 23, was worth 1,961,220. In this transaction Director of this company bought 200,000 shares at a rate of $9.81, taking the stock ownership to the 200,000 shares.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.34) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 116.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.70% during the next five years compared to -10.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA) Trading Performance Indicators

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.16. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA) saw its 5-day average volume 2.01 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s (PAA) raw stochastic average was set at 86.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.94. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.24 in the near term. At $13.31, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.97. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.90.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 9.09 billion based on 698,390K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 57,342 M and income totals 1,037 M. The company made 12,953 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 263,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.