Recent developments with Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.05 cents.

April 21, 2023, Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SUPN) trading session started at the price of $37.79, that was 3.39% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $39.09 and dropped to $37.755 before settling in for the closing price of $37.46. A 52-week range for SUPN has been $24.95 – $42.09.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 17.20% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 6.00%. With a float of $51.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.11 million.

In an organization with 612 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.09, operating margin of +6.84, and the pretax margin is +9.10.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 104.28%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 172,023. In this transaction Sr VP, Quality, GMP Oper. & IT of this company sold 4,780 shares at a rate of $35.99, taking the stock ownership to the 4,737 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 02, when Company’s President, CEO sold 13,532 for $42.05, making the entire transaction worth $569,088. This insider now owns 804,142 shares in total.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.68) by -$0.25. This company achieved a net margin of +9.10 while generating a return on equity of 7.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.69% during the next five years compared to -3.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SUPN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.05. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.45 million. That was better than the volume of 0.42 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.15.

During the past 100 days, Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (SUPN) raw stochastic average was set at 56.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.41. However, in the short run, Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $39.29. Second resistance stands at $39.86. The third major resistance level sits at $40.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.19. The third support level lies at $36.63 if the price breaches the second support level.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SUPN) Key Stats

There are 54,377K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.04 billion. As of now, sales total 667,240 K while income totals 60,710 K. Its latest quarter income was 167,330 K while its last quarter net income were 25,480 K.