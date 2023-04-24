Regions Financial Corporation (RF) posted a -0.81% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

April 21, 2023, Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) trading session started at the price of $18.38, that was -2.81% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.68 and dropped to $17.23 before settling in for the closing price of $18.89. A 52-week range for RF has been $13.94 – $24.33.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 5.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -8.60%. With a float of $929.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $932.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 20073 employees.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Regions Financial Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Regions Financial Corporation is 0.24%, while institutional ownership is 77.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 27, was worth 304,456. In this transaction SEVP of this company sold 13,000 shares at a rate of $23.42, taking the stock ownership to the 24,344 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 25, when Company’s SEVP & CRO sold 100,000 for $22.83, making the entire transaction worth $2,282,760. This insider now owns 77,843 shares in total.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.65) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +29.83 while generating a return on equity of 13.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.88% during the next five years compared to 17.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Regions Financial Corporation (RF) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Regions Financial Corporation (RF)

Looking closely at Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF), its last 5-days average volume was 11.11 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 11.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.73.

During the past 100 days, Regions Financial Corporation’s (RF) raw stochastic average was set at 42.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.35. However, in the short run, Regions Financial Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.95. Second resistance stands at $19.54. The third major resistance level sits at $20.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.64. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $16.05.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) Key Stats

There are 934,562K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 17.65 billion. As of now, sales total 7,531 M while income totals 2,245 M. Its latest quarter income was 2,152 M while its last quarter net income were 685,000 K.