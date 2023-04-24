Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -6.12%

A new trading day began on April 21, 2023, with Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) stock priced at $2.16, up 7.48% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.36 and dropped to $2.1501 before settling in for the closing price of $2.14. RAD’s price has ranged from $2.05 to $11.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 1.40% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -434.10%. With a float of $54.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.79 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 53000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.03, operating margin of +0.27, and the pretax margin is -3.14.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Pharmaceutical Retailers Industry. The insider ownership of Rite Aid Corporation is 3.60%, while institutional ownership is 52.30%.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 2/27/2023, the company reported earnings of -$1.24 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -3.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -434.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.69% during the next five years compared to -45.89% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Rite Aid Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -16.50, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rite Aid Corporation (RAD)

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) saw its 5-day average volume 2.58 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Rite Aid Corporation’s (RAD) raw stochastic average was set at 7.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 73.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.07. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.39 in the near term. At $2.48, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.06. The third support level lies at $1.97 if the price breaches the second support level.

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 121.00 million, the company has a total of 56,523K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 24,568 M while annual income is -538,480 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,083 M while its latest quarter income was -67,140 K.