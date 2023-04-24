Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) on April 21, 2023, started off the session at the price of $12.365, plunging -0.81% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.38 and dropped to $11.88 before settling in for the closing price of $12.35. Within the past 52 weeks, RIVN’s price has moved between $12.02 and $40.86.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 67.80%. With a float of $801.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $925.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 14122 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -199.03, operating margin of -413.51, and the pretax margin is -407.00.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Manufacturers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Rivian Automotive Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 69.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 16, was worth 60,304. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 2,902 shares at a rate of $20.78, taking the stock ownership to the 72,902 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 15, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 2,331 for $18.98, making the entire transaction worth $44,254. This insider now owns 87,000 shares in total.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$1.94) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of -407.24 while generating a return on equity of -40.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.39, a number that is poised to hit -1.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) saw its 5-day average volume 25.76 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 30.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.84.

During the past 100 days, Rivian Automotive Inc.’s (RIVN) raw stochastic average was set at 1.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.98. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.46 in the near term. At $12.67, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.67. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.46.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 11.45 billion based on 920,956K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,658 M and income totals -6,752 M. The company made 663,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,723 M in sales during its previous quarter.