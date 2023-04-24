RXO (RXO Inc.) dropped -0.37 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

April 21, 2023, RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO) trading session started at the price of $18.80, that was -0.37% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.04 and dropped to $18.55 before settling in for the closing price of $18.71. A 52-week range for RXO has been $14.75 – $25.50.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -39.00%. With a float of $116.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $116.34 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6248 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.64, operating margin of +4.59, and the pretax margin is +2.48.

RXO Inc. (RXO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward RXO Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of RXO Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 93.11%.

RXO Inc. (RXO) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.23) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +1.92 while generating a return on equity of 11.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -39.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what RXO Inc. (RXO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.80, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RXO Inc. (RXO)

Looking closely at RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO), its last 5-days average volume was 1.76 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, RXO Inc.’s (RXO) raw stochastic average was set at 46.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, RXO Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.94. Second resistance stands at $19.23. The third major resistance level sits at $19.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.25. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $17.96.

RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO) Key Stats

There are 116,852K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.19 billion. As of now, sales total 4,796 M while income totals 92,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,120 M while its last quarter net income were -4,000 K.