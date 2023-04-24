Sea Limited (SE)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) on April 21, 2023, started off the session at the price of $78.46, soaring 0.52% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $79.42 and dropped to $77.67 before settling in for the closing price of $78.76. Within the past 52 weeks, SE’s price has moved between $40.67 and $102.25.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 97.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 23.00%. With a float of $462.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $560.35 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 63800 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.50, operating margin of -11.34, and the pretax margin is -11.96.

Sea Limited (SE) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Sea Limited is 11.27%, while institutional ownership is 80.20%.

Sea Limited (SE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.79) by $1.51. This company achieved a net margin of -13.26 while generating a return on equity of -25.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) Trading Performance Indicators

Sea Limited (SE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.97, a number that is poised to hit 0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sea Limited (SE)

The latest stats from [Sea Limited, SE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.63 million was inferior to 5.03 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.22.

During the past 100 days, Sea Limited’s (SE) raw stochastic average was set at 76.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $75.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $65.14. Now, the first resistance to watch is $79.84. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $80.50. The third major resistance level sits at $81.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $78.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $77.00. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $76.34.

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 44.64 billion based on 557,738K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 12,450 M and income totals -1,651 M. The company made 3,452 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 430,770 K in sales during its previous quarter.