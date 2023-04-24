Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) volume exceeds 1.1 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on April 21, 2023, with Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) stock priced at $0.73, down -8.44% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.757 and dropped to $0.655 before settling in for the closing price of $0.74. SEEL’s price has ranged from $0.48 to $1.52 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 4.80%. With a float of $103.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $107.07 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 15 employees.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is 2.81%, while institutional ownership is 28.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 9,789. In this transaction Director of this company bought 16,000 shares at a rate of $0.61, taking the stock ownership to the 16,000 shares.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.17 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -314.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.69, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL)

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) saw its 5-day average volume 0.43 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s (SEEL) raw stochastic average was set at 12.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 106.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7183, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8933. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.7407 in the near term. At $0.7998, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8427. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6387, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5958. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5367.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 90.63 million, the company has a total of 121,811K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -73,530 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -18,657 K.