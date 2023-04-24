Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) is expecting 11.95% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) on April 21, 2023, started off the session at the price of $11.50, soaring 3.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.01 and dropped to $11.39 before settling in for the closing price of $11.50. Within the past 52 weeks, SRAD’s price has moved between $7.10 and $14.56.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -13.40%. With a float of $110.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $297.22 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3977 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.59, operating margin of +6.63, and the pretax margin is +3.00.

Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Sportradar Group AG is 2.63%, while institutional ownership is 82.10%.

Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.04) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +1.49 while generating a return on equity of 1.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) Trading Performance Indicators

Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sportradar Group AG (SRAD)

Looking closely at Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD), its last 5-days average volume was 0.26 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Sportradar Group AG’s (SRAD) raw stochastic average was set at 62.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.55. However, in the short run, Sportradar Group AG’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.14. Second resistance stands at $12.39. The third major resistance level sits at $12.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.15. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.90.

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.42 billion based on 1,110,242K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 769,330 K and income totals 11,470 K. The company made 212,250 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -34,480 K in sales during its previous quarter.