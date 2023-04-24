TAL Education Group (TAL) is expecting -21.05% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On April 21, 2023, TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) opened at $6.32, lower -3.43% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.365 and dropped to $6.04 before settling in for the closing price of $6.41. Price fluctuations for TAL have ranged from $2.61 to $10.45 over the past 52 weeks.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 33.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -828.30% at the time writing. With a float of $353.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $634.86 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 16200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.82, operating margin of -2.97, and the pretax margin is -17.72.

TAL Education Group (TAL) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Education & Training Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of TAL Education Group is 83.90%, while institutional ownership is 57.30%.

TAL Education Group (TAL) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 11/29/2022, the company posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.02) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -25.87 while generating a return on equity of -24.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -828.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for TAL Education Group (TAL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TAL Education Group (TAL)

Looking closely at TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL), its last 5-days average volume was 4.2 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 7.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, TAL Education Group’s (TAL) raw stochastic average was set at 18.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.93. However, in the short run, TAL Education Group’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.36. Second resistance stands at $6.52. The third major resistance level sits at $6.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.87. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.71.

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) Key Stats

There are currently 644,870K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.21 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,391 M according to its annual income of -1,136 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 232,680 K and its income totaled -51,580 K.