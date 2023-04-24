Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -1.55%

April 21, 2023, Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TMPO) trading session started at the price of $0.6088, that was 10.58% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.763 and dropped to $0.6088 before settling in for the closing price of $0.63. A 52-week range for TMPO has been $0.48 – $15.15.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 163.60%. With a float of $19.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.39 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.90, operating margin of -392.08, and the pretax margin is -1202.18.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. is 15.00%, while institutional ownership is 4.70%.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -1202.18 while generating a return on equity of -164.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 163.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TMPO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.32, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO)

The latest stats from [Tempo Automation Holdings Inc., TMPO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.21 million was inferior to 0.3 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Tempo Automation Holdings Inc.’s (TMPO) raw stochastic average was set at 3.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 191.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9939, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.8023. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.7724. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.8448. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9266. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6182, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5364. The third support level lies at $0.4640 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TMPO) Key Stats

There are 9,695K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 16.70 million. As of now, sales total 12,049 K while income totals 5,850 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,903 K while its last quarter net income were -48,333 K.