Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) is expecting -59.96% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On April 21, 2023, Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) opened at $0.2482, higher 3.15% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2583 and dropped to $0.2404 before settling in for the closing price of $0.25. Price fluctuations for BBIG have ranged from $0.23 to $2.35 over the past 52 weeks.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -9.40% over the last five years. With a float of $247.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $248.99 million.

The firm has a total of 45 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -12.87, operating margin of -780.97, and the pretax margin is -7311.65.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Leisure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Vinco Ventures Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 21.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 60,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $1.20, taking the stock ownership to the 204,756 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s Director sold 75,000 for $1.44, making the entire transaction worth $107,752. This insider now owns 254,756 shares in total.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -7231.48 while generating a return on equity of -1,099.12.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.99

Technical Analysis of Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Vinco Ventures Inc., BBIG], we can find that recorded value of 2.51 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 6.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Vinco Ventures Inc.’s (BBIG) raw stochastic average was set at 3.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 100.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 104.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3969, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7452. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2623. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2693. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2802. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2444, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2335. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2265.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) Key Stats

There are currently 248,988K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 61.70 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,790 K according to its annual income of -713,170 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,563 K and its income totaled -98,982 K.