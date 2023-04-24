Search
Sana Meer
Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) volume exceeds 1.93 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Analyst Insights

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) on April 21, 2023, started off the session at the price of $112.86, soaring 0.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $114.595 and dropped to $112.57 before settling in for the closing price of $113.69. Within the past 52 weeks, WYNN’s price has moved between $50.20 and $117.17.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -9.20% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 43.90%. With a float of $96.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.31 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 27000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.95, operating margin of -6.97, and the pretax margin is -18.63.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Resorts & Casinos industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Wynn Resorts Limited is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 66.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 1,125,637. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 10,901 shares at a rate of $103.26, taking the stock ownership to the 255,781 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 22, when Company’s CFO sold 4,000 for $108.08, making the entire transaction worth $432,320. This insider now owns 65,970 shares in total.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.91) by -$0.32. This company achieved a net margin of -11.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 43.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Trading Performance Indicators

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.71, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) saw its 5-day average volume 2.54 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.19.

During the past 100 days, Wynn Resorts Limited’s (WYNN) raw stochastic average was set at 92.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 73.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $109.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $82.31. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $114.95 in the near term. At $115.78, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $116.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $112.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $111.73. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $110.90.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 12.92 billion based on 113,682K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,757 M and income totals -423,860 K. The company made 1,005 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 32,410 K in sales during its previous quarter.

