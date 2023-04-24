Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 0 K

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL) kicked off on April 21, 2023, at the price of $20.01, up 5.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.01 and dropped to $19.81 before settling in for the closing price of $20.00. Over the past 52 weeks, ZNTL has traded in a range of $15.55-$32.34.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -20.50%. With a float of $52.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $58.13 million.

In an organization with 156 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.80%, while institutional ownership is 109.18%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 14, was worth 169,706. In this transaction President of this company sold 8,501 shares at a rate of $19.96, taking the stock ownership to the 491,270 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 14, when Company’s Chief Scientific Officer sold 6,500 for $19.98, making the entire transaction worth $129,873. This insider now owns 865,157 shares in total.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.92 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$1.06) by $0.14. This company achieved a return on equity of -59.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -20.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ZNTL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 8.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.55, a number that is poised to hit -1.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.57 million. That was better than the volume of 0.56 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.09.

During the past 100 days, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ZNTL) raw stochastic average was set at 53.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.65. However, in the short run, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $21.40. Second resistance stands at $21.81. The third major resistance level sits at $22.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.41. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.00.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.19 billion has total of 59,447K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -236,810 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -54,971 K.