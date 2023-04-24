Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) is -3.50% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On April 21, 2023, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS) opened at $20.87, higher 1.06% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.01 and dropped to $20.70 before settling in for the closing price of $20.77. Price fluctuations for ZWS have ranged from $19.29 to $36.32 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has dropped its sales by -7.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -7.30% at the time writing. With a float of $173.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $178.23 million.

In an organization with 2700 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.66, operating margin of +9.56, and the pretax margin is +6.54.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Pollution & Treatment Controls industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 78.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 16, was worth 33,411. In this transaction Group Ex., President-Zurn of this company sold 1,442 shares at a rate of $23.17, taking the stock ownership to the 82,640 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 16, when Company’s SVP-Bus.&Corp. Development sold 970 for $23.17, making the entire transaction worth $22,475. This insider now owns 119,778 shares in total.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.16) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +4.45 while generating a return on equity of 6.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.00% during the next five years compared to -17.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 64.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.46, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.65 million. That was better than the volume of 1.45 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation’s (ZWS) raw stochastic average was set at 27.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.41. However, in the short run, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $21.10. Second resistance stands at $21.21. The third major resistance level sits at $21.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.59. The third support level lies at $20.48 if the price breaches the second support level.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS) Key Stats

There are currently 175,788K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.65 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,282 M according to its annual income of 61,700 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 340,300 K and its income totaled 14,200 K.