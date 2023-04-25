Search
$1.23M in average volume shows that Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) is heading in the right direction

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) on April 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.72, soaring 2.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.96 and dropped to $4.62 before settling in for the closing price of $4.72. Within the past 52 weeks, AMPS’s price has moved between $4.26 and $14.72.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 833.30%. With a float of $67.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $158.15 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 59 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.56, operating margin of +15.82, and the pretax margin is +52.63.

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Utilities – Renewable industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Altus Power Inc. is 49.20%, while institutional ownership is 41.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 16, was worth 34,965. In this transaction COFOUNDER,CHIEF CONST. OFFICER of this company sold 4,725 shares at a rate of $7.40, taking the stock ownership to the 3,871,708 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 16, when Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER sold 4,470 for $7.40, making the entire transaction worth $33,078. This insider now owns 2,009,568 shares in total.

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +54.37 while generating a return on equity of 15.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 833.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.34, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Altus Power Inc. (AMPS)

Looking closely at Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS), its last 5-days average volume was 1.93 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Altus Power Inc.’s (AMPS) raw stochastic average was set at 13.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.64% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 63.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.03. However, in the short run, Altus Power Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.99. Second resistance stands at $5.15. The third major resistance level sits at $5.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.47. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.31.

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 754.70 million based on 158,988K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 101,160 K and income totals 55,440 K. The company made 26,760 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 67,880 K in sales during its previous quarter.

