$1.33M in average volume shows that Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) is heading in the right direction

On April 24, 2023, Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) opened at $21.36, lower -2.23% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.00 and dropped to $21.14 before settling in for the closing price of $21.99. Price fluctuations for RVLV have ranged from $20.17 to $49.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 22.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -41.20% at the time writing. With a float of $40.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $73.35 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1384 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Revolve Group Inc. is 0.63%, while institutional ownership is 129.90%.

Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.1) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.10% during the next five years compared to 58.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 85.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.79, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.27 million, its volume of 1.28 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.20.

During the past 100 days, Revolve Group Inc.’s (RVLV) raw stochastic average was set at 6.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.97% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 55.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.17. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $21.95 in the near term. At $22.41, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $22.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.69. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.23.

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) Key Stats

There are currently 73,365K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.55 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,101 M according to its annual income of 58,700 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 259,150 K and its income totaled 7,870 K.