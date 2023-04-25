13.89% volatility in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) last month: This is a red flag warning

April 24, 2023, United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UIHC) trading session started at the price of $2.62, that was 17.78% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.30 and dropped to $2.62 before settling in for the closing price of $2.70. A 52-week range for UIHC has been $0.29 – $3.48.

Annual sales at Financial sector company slipped by -7.00% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -709.30%. With a float of $19.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.10 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 269 employees.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward United Insurance Holdings Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of United Insurance Holdings Corp. is 55.40%, while institutional ownership is 14.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 28, was worth 755. In this transaction Director of this company bought 944 shares at a rate of $0.80, taking the stock ownership to the 568,944 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 28, when Company’s Director bought 26 for $0.80, making the entire transaction worth $21. This insider now owns 284,644 shares in total.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.33) by -$1.16. This company achieved a net margin of -103.17 while generating a return on equity of -720.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -709.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 9.98% growth over the previous five years of trading.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UIHC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -10.91

Technical Analysis of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC)

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UIHC) saw its 5-day average volume 5.31 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s (UIHC) raw stochastic average was set at 90.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 363.84% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 231.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.30. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.45 in the near term. At $3.71, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.35. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.09.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UIHC) Key Stats

There are 43,273K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 136.61 million. As of now, sales total 455,420 K while income totals -468,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 113,480 K while its last quarter net income were -294,910 K.