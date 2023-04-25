Search
17.20% volatility in VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) last month: This is a red flag warning

Top Picks

On April 24, 2023, VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) opened at $0.5179, higher 2.60% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.62 and dropped to $0.50 before settling in for the closing price of $0.53. Price fluctuations for VHC have ranged from $0.34 to $0.92 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 15.70% at the time writing. With a float of $63.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.42 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 25 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +93.75, operating margin of -45991.67, and the pretax margin is -42141.67.

VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of VirnetX Holding Corp is 11.52%, while institutional ownership is 18.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 2,113. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 1,870 shares at a rate of $1.13, taking the stock ownership to the 654,657 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 24, when Company’s President & CEO bought 13,829 for $1.20, making the entire transaction worth $16,595. This insider now owns 652,787 shares in total.

VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -75541.67 while generating a return on equity of -21.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -11.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 208.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 716.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.51

Technical Analysis of VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC)

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) saw its 5-day average volume 4.16 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, VirnetX Holding Corp’s (VHC) raw stochastic average was set at 4.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 376.52% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 158.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5245, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4710. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6071 in the near term. At $0.6736, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7271. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4871, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4336. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3671.

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) Key Stats

There are currently 71,425K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 34.37 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 50 K according to its annual income of -36,260 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5 K and its income totaled -24,223 K.

2U Inc. (TWOU) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 0.19%

Shaun Noe -
2U Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) on April 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $5.06, soaring 2.97% from the previous trading day....
Read more

DRI (Darden Restaurants Inc.) dropped -1.70 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Sana Meer -
April 24, 2023, Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) trading session started at the price of $152.00, that was -1.70% drop from the session before....
Read more

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) average volume reaches $2.58M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on April 24, 2023, with Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) stock priced at $3.87, up 0.26% from the previous...
Read more

