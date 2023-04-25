19.76% percent quarterly performance for Asana Inc. (ASAN) is not indicative of the underlying story

On April 24, 2023, Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) opened at $17.95, lower -5.16% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.99 and dropped to $16.8733 before settling in for the closing price of $18.21. Price fluctuations for ASAN have ranged from $11.32 to $30.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -24.70% at the time writing. With a float of $77.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $214.35 million.

The firm has a total of 1782 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.76, operating margin of -72.84, and the pretax margin is -73.63.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Asana Inc. is 31.60%, while institutional ownership is 48.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 23, was worth 69,583. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 3,336 shares at a rate of $20.86, taking the stock ownership to the 603,715 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 23, when Company’s GC, Corporate Secretary sold 1,321 for $20.86, making the entire transaction worth $27,554. This insider now owns 165,300 shares in total.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 1/30/2023, the company posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.27) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -74.52 while generating a return on equity of -145.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Asana Inc. (ASAN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.05, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Asana Inc. (ASAN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Asana Inc., ASAN], we can find that recorded value of 1.41 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.01.

During the past 100 days, Asana Inc.’s (ASAN) raw stochastic average was set at 51.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.75. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.88. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.49. The third major resistance level sits at $19.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.26. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.65.

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) Key Stats

There are currently 214,388K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.64 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 547,210 K according to its annual income of -407,770 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 150,230 K and its income totaled -95,030 K.