-23.15% percent quarterly performance for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on April 24, 2023, with JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) stock priced at $47.55, down -3.30% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $47.63 and dropped to $45.00 before settling in for the closing price of $47.57. JKS’s price has ranged from $38.43 to $76.92 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 25.80% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -5.30%. With a float of $37.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.30 million.

The firm has a total of 31030 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.78, operating margin of +1.00, and the pretax margin is +2.40.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Solar Industry. The insider ownership of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 50.90%.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.82 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +0.80 while generating a return on equity of 4.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 36.71% during the next five years compared to 25.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.60, a number that is poised to hit 0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., JKS], we can find that recorded value of 0.65 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.19.

During the past 100 days, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.’s (JKS) raw stochastic average was set at 31.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $53.32. Now, the first resistance to watch is $47.42. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $48.84. The third major resistance level sits at $50.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.58. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $42.16.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.41 billion, the company has a total of 50,124K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 12,111 M while annual income is 96,440 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,408 M while its latest quarter income was 102,890 K.