6.22% percent quarterly performance for Trex Company Inc. (TREX) is not indicative of the underlying story

On April 24, 2023, Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) opened at $55.30, higher 2.85% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $56.00 and dropped to $54.25 before settling in for the closing price of $53.66. Price fluctuations for TREX have ranged from $38.68 to $67.78 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 14.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -8.50% at the time writing. With a float of $107.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $109.01 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1636 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.53, operating margin of +23.70, and the pretax margin is +22.32.

Trex Company Inc. (TREX) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Building Products & Equipment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Trex Company Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 99.40%.

Trex Company Inc. (TREX) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.21) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +16.69 while generating a return on equity of 29.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.32% during the next five years compared to 15.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Trex Company Inc. (TREX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 150.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.63, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Trex Company Inc. (TREX)

Looking closely at Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX), its last 5-days average volume was 1.13 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.56.

During the past 100 days, Trex Company Inc.’s (TREX) raw stochastic average was set at 75.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $49.80. However, in the short run, Trex Company Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $56.04. Second resistance stands at $56.90. The third major resistance level sits at $57.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $54.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $53.40. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $52.54.

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) Key Stats

There are currently 108,795K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.01 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,106 M according to its annual income of 184,630 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 192,090 K and its income totaled 10,080 K.