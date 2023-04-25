$722.94K in average volume shows that Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on April 24, 2023, with Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) stock priced at $1.29, up 3.94% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.34 and dropped to $1.26 before settling in for the closing price of $1.27. FRBK’s price has ranged from $1.12 to $4.86 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 22.20% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 306.90%. With a float of $45.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.77 million.

The firm has a total of 525 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Republic First Bancorp Inc. is 21.29%, while institutional ownership is 49.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 300. In this transaction Director of this company bought 100 shares at a rate of $3.00, taking the stock ownership to the 100 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s President sold 100 for $3.00, making the entire transaction worth $300. This insider now owns 44,900 shares in total.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.01 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +14.94 while generating a return on equity of 7.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 306.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Republic First Bancorp Inc., FRBK], we can find that recorded value of 0.72 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s (FRBK) raw stochastic average was set at 12.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5859, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.5410. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.3533. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.3867. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4333. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2733, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2267. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1933.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 83.67 million, the company has a total of 63,864K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 180,550 K while annual income is 25,180 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 42,322 K while its latest quarter income was 1,553 K.