89bio Inc. (ETNB) last year’s performance of 447.04% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on April 24, 2023, with 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) stock priced at $16.68, down -5.93% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.68 and dropped to $15.55 before settling in for the closing price of $16.69. ETNB’s price has ranged from $2.00 to $18.03 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 34.60%. With a float of $46.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.98 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 45 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of 89bio Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 04, was worth 130,379. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 8,721 shares at a rate of $14.95, taking the stock ownership to the 53,578 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 28, when Company’s Director bought 61,538 for $16.15, making the entire transaction worth $993,839. This insider now owns 61,538 shares in total.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.48 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -73.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are 89bio Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 8.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 89bio Inc. (ETNB)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.97 million, its volume of 1.27 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.14.

During the past 100 days, 89bio Inc.’s (ETNB) raw stochastic average was set at 78.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 43.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.38. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.40 in the near term. At $17.11, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.85. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.14.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.08 billion, the company has a total of 67,484K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -102,030 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -24,602 K.