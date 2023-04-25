A look at NextDecade Corporation’s (NEXT) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On April 24, 2023, NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) opened at $6.09, lower -6.18% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.14 and dropped to $5.63 before settling in for the closing price of $6.15. Price fluctuations for NEXT have ranged from $3.92 to $8.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -91.30% at the time writing. With a float of $135.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $143.40 million.

The firm has a total of 102 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of NextDecade Corporation is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 83.30%.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.15) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -91.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.60% during the next five years compared to -13.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of NextDecade Corporation (NEXT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [NextDecade Corporation, NEXT], we can find that recorded value of 1.41 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, NextDecade Corporation’s (NEXT) raw stochastic average was set at 51.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.04. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.06. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.36. The third major resistance level sits at $6.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.34. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.04.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) Key Stats

There are currently 150,574K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 880.16 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -60,070 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -18,925 K.