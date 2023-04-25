A look at Ocuphire Pharma Inc.’s (OCUP) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on April 24, 2023, with Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUP) stock priced at $5.05, up 3.48% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.43 and dropped to $5.03 before settling in for the closing price of $5.17. OCUP’s price has ranged from $1.78 to $6.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 122.80%. With a float of $20.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.82 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 9 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.99, operating margin of +45.74, and the pretax margin is +45.68.

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is 3.20%, while institutional ownership is 14.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20, was worth 25,300. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 12,500 shares at a rate of $2.02, taking the stock ownership to the 425,022 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $1.99, making the entire transaction worth $9,950. This insider now owns 21,570 shares in total.

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.58 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +44.89 while generating a return on equity of 52.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 122.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ocuphire Pharma Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 17.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP)

Looking closely at Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUP), its last 5-days average volume was 0.84 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Ocuphire Pharma Inc.’s (OCUP) raw stochastic average was set at 71.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 42.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 125.04% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 90.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.00. However, in the short run, Ocuphire Pharma Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.51. Second resistance stands at $5.67. The third major resistance level sits at $5.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.87. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.71.

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 133.48 million, the company has a total of 20,948K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 39,850 K while annual income is 17,890 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 39,850 K while its latest quarter income was 33,940 K.