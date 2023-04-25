A major move is in the offing as Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) market cap hits 9.53 billion

Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCK) on April 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $78.98, soaring 0.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $79.54 and dropped to $78.31 before settling in for the closing price of $78.86. Within the past 52 weeks, CCK’s price has moved between $66.00 and $121.28.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 8.30% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 254.00%. With a float of $117.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $118.67 million.

The firm has a total of 26000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.01, operating margin of +9.72, and the pretax margin is +8.15.

Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Packaging & Containers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Crown Holdings Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 99.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 08, was worth 46,950. In this transaction VP & Corp Controller of this company sold 500 shares at a rate of $93.90, taking the stock ownership to the 4,894 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s President – Americas Division sold 5,000 for $105.38, making the entire transaction worth $526,900. This insider now owns 80,328 shares in total.

Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.05) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +5.61 while generating a return on equity of 38.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 254.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.01% during the next five years compared to 9.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCK) Trading Performance Indicators

Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.96, a number that is poised to hit 1.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Crown Holdings Inc., CCK], we can find that recorded value of 1.03 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.78.

During the past 100 days, Crown Holdings Inc.’s (CCK) raw stochastic average was set at 22.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.61% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 25.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $81.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $85.26. Now, the first resistance to watch is $79.62. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $80.20. The third major resistance level sits at $80.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $78.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $77.74. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $77.16.

Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 9.53 billion based on 120,107K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 12,943 M and income totals 727,000 K. The company made 3,012 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 89,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.