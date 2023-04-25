A major move is in the offing as E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) market cap hits 10.02 million

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) on April 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.422, plunging -13.64% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.438 and dropped to $0.344 before settling in for the closing price of $0.43. Within the past 52 weeks, EJH’s price has moved between $0.40 and $130.04.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 12.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -166.00%. With a float of $23.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.11 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 526 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.36, operating margin of -1.34, and the pretax margin is -5.23.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Personal Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is 0.49%, while institutional ownership is 1.20%.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -8.52 while generating a return on equity of -8.43.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -166.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Trading Performance Indicators

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 8.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -27.76

Technical Analysis of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.43 million, its volume of 0.81 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s (EJH) raw stochastic average was set at 0.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 101.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 214.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3678, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.7736. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4237 in the near term. At $0.4779, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5177. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3297, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2899. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2357.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 10.02 million based on 23,994K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 63,750 K and income totals -5,430 K.