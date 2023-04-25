A major move is in the offing as Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) market cap hits 53.31 billion

April 24, 2023, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) trading session started at the price of $87.00, that was 2.60% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $88.84 and dropped to $86.8875 before settling in for the closing price of $86.54. A 52-week range for EW has been $67.13 – $124.19.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 9.40%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 2.40%. With a float of $602.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $613.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 17300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.31, operating margin of +31.63, and the pretax margin is +32.84.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 84.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 14, was worth 1,673,434. In this transaction Chairman & CEO of this company sold 19,875 shares at a rate of $84.20, taking the stock ownership to the 60,948 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 06, when Company’s CVP,Strategy/Corp Development sold 6,725 for $83.09, making the entire transaction worth $558,801. This insider now owns 62,824 shares in total.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.61) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +28.28 while generating a return on equity of 26.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.93% during the next five years compared to 12.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 54.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)

Looking closely at Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW), its last 5-days average volume was 3.74 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.72.

During the past 100 days, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s (EW) raw stochastic average was set at 99.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $80.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $83.80. However, in the short run, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $89.46. Second resistance stands at $90.13. The third major resistance level sits at $91.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $87.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $86.22. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $85.55.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) Key Stats

There are 606,100K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 53.31 billion. As of now, sales total 5,382 M while income totals 1,522 M. Its latest quarter income was 1,348 M while its last quarter net income were 398,400 K.