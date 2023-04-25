A major move is in the offing as Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) market cap hits 805.95 million

April 24, 2023, Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) trading session started at the price of $5.06, that was 0.79% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.12 and dropped to $4.99 before settling in for the closing price of $5.06. A 52-week range for UUUU has been $4.69 – $8.85.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 71.10%. With a float of $155.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $158.03 million.

The firm has a total of 129 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1.23, operating margin of -359.07, and the pretax margin is -478.98.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Energy Fuels Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Energy Fuels Inc. is 1.72%, while institutional ownership is 45.52%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 08, was worth 48,239. In this transaction Director of this company bought 8,000 shares at a rate of $6.03, taking the stock ownership to the 150,159 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17, when Company’s Director sold 17,212 for $6.91, making the entire transaction worth $118,957. This insider now owns 264,837 shares in total.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.02) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -478.22 while generating a return on equity of -22.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 71.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 64.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.37, a number that is poised to hit 0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Energy Fuels Inc., UUUU], we can find that recorded value of 1.15 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Energy Fuels Inc.’s (UUUU) raw stochastic average was set at 8.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.43. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.15. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.20. The third major resistance level sits at $5.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.94. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.89.

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) Key Stats

There are 158,023K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 805.95 million. As of now, sales total 12,520 K while income totals -59,850 K. Its latest quarter income was 180 K while its last quarter net income were -17,900 K.