A major move is in the offing as ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) market cap hits 835.14 million

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) kicked off on April 24, 2023, at the price of $6.79, up 5.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.245 and dropped to $6.79 before settling in for the closing price of $6.86. Over the past 52 weeks, PUMP has traded in a range of $6.54-$15.43.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 5.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 103.60%. With a float of $96.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $111.17 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.00, operating margin of +12.27, and the pretax margin is +0.58.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of ProPetro Holding Corp. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 81.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 13,440. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 1,500 shares at a rate of $8.96, taking the stock ownership to the 65,778 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 24, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 2,500 for $8.44, making the entire transaction worth $21,100. This insider now owns 64,278 shares in total.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.33) by -$0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +0.16 while generating a return on equity of 0.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 103.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -10.90% during the next five years compared to -30.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ProPetro Holding Corp.’s (PUMP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.49 million, its volume of 1.8 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, ProPetro Holding Corp.’s (PUMP) raw stochastic average was set at 14.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.37. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.39 in the near term. At $7.54, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.63. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.48.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 835.14 million has total of 115,171K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,280 M in contrast with the sum of 2,030 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 348,920 K and last quarter income was 13,040 K.