A major move is in the offing as RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) market cap hits 1.65 billion

On April 24, 2023, RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) opened at $10.21,. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.345 and dropped to $10.20 before settling in for the closing price of $10.30. Price fluctuations for RLJ have ranged from $9.27 to $14.76 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was -2.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 105.10% at the time writing. With a float of $158.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $159.75 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 76 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.86, operating margin of +10.11, and the pretax margin is +3.66.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Hotel & Motel industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of RLJ Lodging Trust is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 95.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 23, was worth 52,350. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $10.47, taking the stock ownership to the 79,635 shares.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +3.49 while generating a return on equity of 1.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 105.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.10, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.66 million, its volume of 1.49 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, RLJ Lodging Trust’s (RLJ) raw stochastic average was set at 28.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.44. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.36 in the near term. At $10.43, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.14. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.07.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) Key Stats

There are currently 161,653K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.65 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,194 M according to its annual income of 41,930 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 302,190 K and its income totaled 6,610 K.

