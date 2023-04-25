A major move is in the offing as The Western Union Company (WU) market cap hits 4.09 billion

A new trading day began on April 24, 2023, with The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) stock priced at $10.88, up 0.18% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.95 and dropped to $10.81 before settling in for the closing price of $10.86. WU’s price has ranged from $10.07 to $19.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Financial Sector giant was -4.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 19.00%. With a float of $370.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $382.40 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8900 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.13, operating margin of +20.19, and the pretax margin is +22.56.

The Western Union Company (WU) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of The Western Union Company is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 103.91%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 07, was worth 99,463. In this transaction Non-Executive Chairman of this company bought 7,745 shares at a rate of $12.84, taking the stock ownership to the 167,337 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 05, when Company’s Interim Chief Legal Officer sold 587 for $17.40, making the entire transaction worth $10,214. This insider now owns 14,221 shares in total.

The Western Union Company (WU) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.32 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +20.37 while generating a return on equity of 218.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.05% during the next five years compared to 32.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are The Western Union Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.91. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Western Union Company (WU)

Looking closely at The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU), its last 5-days average volume was 5.65 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 8.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, The Western Union Company’s (WU) raw stochastic average was set at 16.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.89. However, in the short run, The Western Union Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.95. Second resistance stands at $11.02. The third major resistance level sits at $11.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.74. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.67.

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.09 billion, the company has a total of 374,422K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,476 M while annual income is 910,600 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,092 M while its latest quarter income was 249,400 K.