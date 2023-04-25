A major move is in the offing as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) market cap hits 18.29 billion

On April 24, 2023, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB) opened at $100.78, higher 1.04% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $101.83 and dropped to $100.62 before settling in for the closing price of $100.44. Price fluctuations for WAB have ranged from $78.26 to $107.86 over the past 52 weeks.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 16.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 17.10% at the time writing. With a float of $174.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $181.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 27000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.41, operating margin of +12.71, and the pretax margin is +10.21.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Railroads industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 94.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 803,110. In this transaction Pres., Freight Components Grp. of this company sold 7,676 shares at a rate of $104.63, taking the stock ownership to the 32,244 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 17, when Company’s President and CEO sold 78,277 for $104.78, making the entire transaction worth $8,201,856. This insider now owns 72,577 shares in total.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.28) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +7.57 while generating a return on equity of 6.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.50% during the next five years compared to 2.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.46, a number that is poised to hit 1.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.92 million, its volume of 0.75 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.84.

During the past 100 days, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation’s (WAB) raw stochastic average was set at 56.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $100.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $95.83. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $102.00 in the near term. At $102.52, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $103.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $100.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $100.10. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $99.58.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB) Key Stats

There are currently 179,986K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 18.29 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,362 M according to its annual income of 633,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,306 M and its income totaled 158,000 K.