ABB (ABB Ltd) climbed 0.62 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on April 24, 2023, with ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) stock priced at $35.59, up 0.62% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.76 and dropped to $35.54 before settling in for the closing price of $35.42. ABB’s price has ranged from $24.27 to $35.54 over the past 52 weeks.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 3.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -42.50%. With a float of $1.73 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.87 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 105100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.32, operating margin of +12.38, and the pretax margin is +11.50.

ABB Ltd (ABB) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.6 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +8.53 while generating a return on equity of 18.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -42.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.60% during the next five years compared to 15.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ABB Ltd’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ABB Ltd (ABB)

Looking closely at ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB), its last 5-days average volume was 1.28 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, ABB Ltd’s (ABB) raw stochastic average was set at 98.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.60. However, in the short run, ABB Ltd’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $35.75. Second resistance stands at $35.87. The third major resistance level sits at $35.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.43. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $35.31.

ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 69.46 billion, the company has a total of 1,964,745K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 29,446 M while annual income is 2,475 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 7,824 M while its latest quarter income was 1,132 M.