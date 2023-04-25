Agrify Corporation (AGFY) last year’s performance of -99.37% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On April 24, 2023, Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) opened at $0.232, lower -5.22% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.232 and dropped to $0.2074 before settling in for the closing price of $0.22. Price fluctuations for AGFY have ranged from $0.14 to $34.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -59.70% at the time writing. With a float of $18.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.74 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 136 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.56, operating margin of -49.55, and the pretax margin is -53.96.

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Engineering & Construction industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Agrify Corporation is 12.57%, while institutional ownership is 6.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 20, was worth 1,500,000. In this transaction CEO and Chairman of this company bought 2,307,692 shares at a rate of $0.65, taking the stock ownership to the 2,361,538 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 19, when Company’s Director bought 54,264 for $85.10, making the entire transaction worth $4,617,866. This insider now owns 65,956 shares in total.

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$17.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$3.8) by -$13.53. This company achieved a net margin of -54.24 while generating a return on equity of -49.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -59.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Agrify Corporation (AGFY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -62.06, a number that is poised to hit -1.98 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agrify Corporation (AGFY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.96 million, its volume of 22.14 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Agrify Corporation’s (AGFY) raw stochastic average was set at 7.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 415.50% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 273.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2867, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.0659. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2271 in the near term. At $0.2418, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2517. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2025, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1926. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1779.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) Key Stats

There are currently 20,741K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.08 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 59,860 K according to its annual income of -32,470 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,019 K and its income totaled -46,268 K.