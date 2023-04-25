Albemarle Corporation (ALB) last year’s performance of -20.00% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On April 21, 2023, Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) opened at $188.50, lower -10.00% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $188.56 and dropped to $171.82 before settling in for the closing price of $193.05. Price fluctuations for ALB have ranged from $185.15 to $334.55 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 19.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 21.10% at the time writing. With a float of $116.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.16 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 7400 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.15, operating margin of +34.17, and the pretax margin is +33.24.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Albemarle Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 85.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 1,432,980. In this transaction EVP & CFO of this company sold 5,700 shares at a rate of $251.40, taking the stock ownership to the 69,503 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s EVP & CFO sold 417 for $255.49, making the entire transaction worth $106,539. This insider now owns 75,203 shares in total.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $8.28) by $0.34. This company achieved a net margin of +36.75 while generating a return on equity of 39.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Albemarle Corporation (ALB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 49.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 22.82, a number that is poised to hit 7.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 26.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Albemarle Corporation (ALB)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.86 million, its volume of 3.58 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 9.00.

During the past 100 days, Albemarle Corporation’s (ALB) raw stochastic average was set at 1.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.96% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 48.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $229.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $252.76. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $184.27 in the near term. At $194.78, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $201.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $167.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $161.30. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $150.79.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) Key Stats

There are currently 117,299K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 22.64 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,320 M according to its annual income of 2,690 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,621 M and its income totaled 1,132 M.