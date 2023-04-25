Alight Inc. (ALIT) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 7.93% last month.

A new trading day began on April 24, 2023, with Alight Inc. (NYSE: ALIT) stock priced at $9.44, down -0.21% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.515 and dropped to $9.275 before settling in for the closing price of $9.41. ALIT’s price has ranged from $6.31 to $10.19 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 0.90%. With a float of $363.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $461.63 million.

In an organization with 18000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.98, operating margin of -0.45, and the pretax margin is -1.31.

Alight Inc. (ALIT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Alight Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 94.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 248,780,699. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 28,562,652 shares at a rate of $8.71, taking the stock ownership to the 57,028 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 28,562,652 for $8.71, making the entire transaction worth $248,780,699. This insider now owns 57,028 shares in total.

Alight Inc. (ALIT) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.2 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -1.98 while generating a return on equity of -1.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Alight Inc. (NYSE: ALIT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Alight Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 37.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.13, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alight Inc. (ALIT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.96 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.31 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Alight Inc.’s (ALIT) raw stochastic average was set at 67.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.48. However, in the short run, Alight Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.51. Second resistance stands at $9.63. The third major resistance level sits at $9.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.15. The third support level lies at $9.03 if the price breaches the second support level.

Alight Inc. (NYSE: ALIT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.22 billion, the company has a total of 557,269K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,132 M while annual income is -62,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 942,000 K while its latest quarter income was -65,000 K.