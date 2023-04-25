Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) volume exceeds 3.29 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On April 24, 2023, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) opened at $1.10, higher 2.88% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.20 and dropped to $1.04 before settling in for the closing price of $1.04. Price fluctuations for CYTO have ranged from $1.00 to $20.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 3.70% at the time writing. With a float of $1.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.17 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 17 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -3526.86, operating margin of -25094.04, and the pretax margin is -27188.48.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. is 7.10%, while institutional ownership is 1.90%.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -27222.33 while generating a return on equity of -115.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -27.55

Technical Analysis of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO)

The latest stats from [Altamira Therapeutics Ltd., CYTO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.03 million was superior to 1.53 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.’s (CYTO) raw stochastic average was set at 1.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 359.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 176.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7368, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.2791. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.1667. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.2633. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3267. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0067, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9433. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8467.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) Key Stats

There are currently 1,169K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.34 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 70 K according to its annual income of -19,030 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -3,691 K.