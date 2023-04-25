American International Group Inc. (AIG) posted a 0.21% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on April 21, 2023, with American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) stock priced at $52.01, down -1.51% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $52.19 and dropped to $50.92 before settling in for the closing price of $52.34. AIG’s price has ranged from $45.66 to $65.73 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 2.60% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 20.20%. With a float of $726.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $744.82 million.

The firm has a total of 26200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of American International Group Inc. is 0.32%, while institutional ownership is 92.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 19, was worth 1,680,000,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 80,000,000 shares at a rate of $21.00, taking the stock ownership to the 501,145,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 720,000 for $25.00, making the entire transaction worth $18,000,000. This insider now owns 720,000 shares in total.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.36 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +18.21 while generating a return on equity of 19.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.50% during the next five years compared to 81.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are American International Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.79, a number that is poised to hit 1.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American International Group Inc. (AIG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [American International Group Inc., AIG], we can find that recorded value of 4.1 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.37.

During the past 100 days, American International Group Inc.’s (AIG) raw stochastic average was set at 30.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $54.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.07. Now, the first resistance to watch is $52.19. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $52.82. The third major resistance level sits at $53.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $50.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $50.28. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $49.65.

American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 38.40 billion, the company has a total of 733,668K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 56,437 M while annual income is 10,276 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 11,586 M while its latest quarter income was 271,000 K.