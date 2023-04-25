Amphenol Corporation (APH) soared 0.21 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on April 24, 2023, with Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) stock priced at $76.73, up 0.21% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $77.23 and dropped to $76.655 before settling in for the closing price of $76.84. APH’s price has ranged from $61.67 to $82.86 over the past 52 weeks.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 12.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 22.10%. With a float of $591.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $595.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 91000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.91, operating margin of +20.66, and the pretax margin is +19.55.

Amphenol Corporation (APH) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. The insider ownership of Amphenol Corporation is 0.58%, while institutional ownership is 96.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 09, was worth 10,596,236. In this transaction President, ISS Division of this company sold 129,800 shares at a rate of $81.64, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 03, when Company’s President & CEO sold 650,000 for $81.72, making the entire transaction worth $53,115,790. This insider now owns 967,424 shares in total.

Amphenol Corporation (APH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.78 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +15.07 while generating a return on equity of 28.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.71% during the next five years compared to 13.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Amphenol Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 35.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amphenol Corporation (APH)

The latest stats from [Amphenol Corporation, APH] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.81 million was superior to 2.46 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.30.

During the past 100 days, Amphenol Corporation’s (APH) raw stochastic average was set at 29.90%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $78.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $76.14. Now, the first resistance to watch is $77.27. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $77.54. The third major resistance level sits at $77.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $76.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $76.39. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $76.12.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 46.03 billion, the company has a total of 595,262K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 12,623 M while annual income is 1,902 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,239 M while its latest quarter income was 507,500 K.