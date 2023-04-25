BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) last year’s performance of -57.05% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On April 24, 2023, BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) opened at $78.84, lower -3.56% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $79.73 and dropped to $76.22 before settling in for the closing price of $79.41. Price fluctuations for BILL have ranged from $68.30 to $189.97 over the past 52 weeks.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -169.10% at the time writing. With a float of $101.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $105.91 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2269 employees.

BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of BILL Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 98.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 845,474. In this transaction CFO of this company sold 9,377 shares at a rate of $90.16, taking the stock ownership to the 28,866 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s SVP, Finance & Accounting sold 2,772 for $85.58, making the entire transaction worth $237,239. This insider now owns 1,569 shares in total.

BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.13) by $0.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -169.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 94.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL)

Looking closely at BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL), its last 5-days average volume was 1.39 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.73.

During the past 100 days, BILL Holdings Inc.’s (BILL) raw stochastic average was set at 12.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 81.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $80.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $115.84. However, in the short run, BILL Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $78.80. Second resistance stands at $81.02. The third major resistance level sits at $82.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $75.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $74.00. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $71.78.

BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) Key Stats

There are currently 106,386K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.87 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 641,960 K according to its annual income of -326,360 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 260,010 K and its income totaled -95,080 K.