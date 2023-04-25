Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) last year’s performance of -18.48% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) kicked off on April 24, 2023, at the price of $10.95, up 1.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.08 and dropped to $10.89 before settling in for the closing price of $10.89. Over the past 52 weeks, OWL has traded in a range of $8.06-$14.04.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 98.00%. With a float of $428.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $452.21 million.

The firm has a total of 545 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.13, operating margin of +0.75, and the pretax margin is -3.62.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Blue Owl Capital Inc. is 1.06%, while institutional ownership is 93.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 24, was worth 1,445,850. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 119,000 shares at a rate of $12.15, taking the stock ownership to the 43,396,043 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 23, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 165,000 for $12.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,980,000. This insider now owns 43,515,043 shares in total.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.15) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -0.68 while generating a return on equity of -0.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s (OWL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 32.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Blue Owl Capital Inc., OWL], we can find that recorded value of 2.2 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s (OWL) raw stochastic average was set at 28.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.21.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 15.79 billion has total of 1,407,128K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,370 M in contrast with the sum of -9,290 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 395,510 K and last quarter income was 1,590 K.