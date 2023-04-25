Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) last year’s performance of -18.48% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Analyst Insights

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) kicked off on April 24, 2023, at the price of $10.95, up 1.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.08 and dropped to $10.89 before settling in for the closing price of $10.89. Over the past 52 weeks, OWL has traded in a range of $8.06-$14.04.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!

Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!

Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today!

Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 98.00%. With a float of $428.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $452.21 million.

The firm has a total of 545 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.13, operating margin of +0.75, and the pretax margin is -3.62.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Blue Owl Capital Inc. is 1.06%, while institutional ownership is 93.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 24, was worth 1,445,850. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 119,000 shares at a rate of $12.15, taking the stock ownership to the 43,396,043 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 23, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 165,000 for $12.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,980,000. This insider now owns 43,515,043 shares in total.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.15) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -0.68 while generating a return on equity of -0.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s (OWL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 32.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Blue Owl Capital Inc., OWL], we can find that recorded value of 2.2 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s (OWL) raw stochastic average was set at 28.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.21.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 15.79 billion has total of 1,407,128K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,370 M in contrast with the sum of -9,290 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 395,510 K and last quarter income was 1,590 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Express Inc. (EXPR) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 1,864 M

Sana Meer -
Express Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) on April 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.8654, plunging -3.77% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) is expecting -31.26% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Steve Mayer -
April 24, 2023, Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) trading session started at the price of $0.6225, that was -6.30% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 3.37%

Shaun Noe -
On April 24, 2023, UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) opened at $5.31, higher 3.95% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.