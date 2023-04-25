Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 2,412 M

On April 24, 2023, Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) opened at $0.1782, higher 0.69% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1782 and dropped to $0.17 before settling in for the closing price of $0.17. Price fluctuations for BHG have ranged from $0.16 to $2.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -46.20% at the time writing. With a float of $593.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $629.46 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2840 workers is very important to gauge.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Healthcare Plans industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Bright Health Group Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 72.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 157,958. In this transaction CEO & President of this company sold 394,896 shares at a rate of $0.40, taking the stock ownership to the 210,318 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13, when Company’s CFO & CAO sold 114,173 for $0.40, making the entire transaction worth $45,669. This insider now owns 289,157 shares in total.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.51) by $0.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -46.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.04. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG)

The latest stats from [Bright Health Group Inc., BHG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.2 million was superior to 2.99 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Bright Health Group Inc.’s (BHG) raw stochastic average was set at 1.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 147.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4060, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9917. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1793. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1829. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1875. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1711, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1665. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1629.

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) Key Stats

There are currently 635,125K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 104.37 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,412 M according to its annual income of -1,456 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to -2,632 M and its income totaled -679,570 K.