Bunge Limited (BG)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On April 24, 2023, Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) opened at $95.19, higher 0.15% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $95.69 and dropped to $94.37 before settling in for the closing price of $95.10. Price fluctuations for BG have ranged from $80.41 to $123.04 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 8.00% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -21.60% at the time writing. With a float of $129.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.88 million.

In an organization with 23000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.02, operating margin of +3.99, and the pretax margin is +3.07.

Bunge Limited (BG) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Farm Products industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Bunge Limited is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 87.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 09, was worth 105,665. In this transaction Co-President, Agribusiness of this company sold 1,017 shares at a rate of $103.90, taking the stock ownership to the 53,780 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 02, when Company’s Controller, Principal Actg Off sold 44,666 for $114.98, making the entire transaction worth $5,135,487. This insider now owns 33,654 shares in total.

Bunge Limited (BG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $3.22) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +2.39 while generating a return on equity of 19.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -8.30% during the next five years compared to 56.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Bunge Limited (BG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.52, a number that is poised to hit 3.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bunge Limited (BG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.82 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.74 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.35.

During the past 100 days, Bunge Limited’s (BG) raw stochastic average was set at 34.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $96.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $95.55. However, in the short run, Bunge Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $95.83. Second resistance stands at $96.42. The third major resistance level sits at $97.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $94.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $93.78. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $93.19.

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) Key Stats

There are currently 149,942K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 14.47 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 67,232 M according to its annual income of 1,610 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 16,660 M and its income totaled 336,000 K.