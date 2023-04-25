Can Canadian Solar Inc.’s (CSIQ) drop of -1.79% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on April 24, 2023, with Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) stock priced at $39.71, up 0.48% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $40.62 and dropped to $38.46 before settling in for the closing price of $39.83. CSIQ’s price has ranged from $22.15 to $47.69 over the past 52 weeks.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 13.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -38.60%. With a float of $50.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.49 million.

In an organization with 13535 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.91, operating margin of +3.91, and the pretax margin is +4.77.

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Solar Industry. The insider ownership of Canadian Solar Inc. is 31.00%, while institutional ownership is 58.70%.

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.11 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +3.21 while generating a return on equity of 12.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 5.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Canadian Solar Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.74 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.09 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.77.

During the past 100 days, Canadian Solar Inc.’s (CSIQ) raw stochastic average was set at 73.10%, which indicates a significant increase from 70.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $39.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.41. However, in the short run, Canadian Solar Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $40.94. Second resistance stands at $41.86. The third major resistance level sits at $43.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.54. The third support level lies at $36.62 if the price breaches the second support level.

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.62 billion, the company has a total of 64,151K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,469 M while annual income is 239,970 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,972 M while its latest quarter income was 77,830 K.