Can Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc.’s (CELZ) hike of 10.20% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) kicked off on April 24, 2023, at the price of $0.68, down -5.77% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.71 and dropped to $0.6324 before settling in for the closing price of $0.69. Over the past 52 weeks, CELZ has traded in a range of $0.33-$2.25.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -115.70%. With a float of $13.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $14.11 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -36.09, operating margin of -11562.50, and the pretax margin is -11449.26.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 9.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 22, was worth 3,897. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $0.39, taking the stock ownership to the 112,087 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 21, when Company’s President & CEO bought 15,000 for $0.40, making the entire transaction worth $5,965. This insider now owns 102,087 shares in total.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.13) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -11449.26 while generating a return on equity of -77.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -115.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc.’s (CELZ) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 98.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.89, a number that is poised to hit -0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ)

The latest stats from [Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc., CELZ] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.62 million was inferior to 3.36 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc.’s (CELZ) raw stochastic average was set at 28.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 298.97% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 179.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6065, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5543. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6960. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.7418. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7736. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6184, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5866. The third support level lies at $0.5408 if the price breaches the second support level.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.76 million has total of 14,076K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 90 K in contrast with the sum of -10,140 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 20 K and last quarter income was -6,220 K.