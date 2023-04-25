CENN (Cenntro Electric Group Limited) dropped -6.03 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) kicked off on April 24, 2023, at the price of $0.3848, down -6.03% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3863 and dropped to $0.3601 before settling in for the closing price of $0.38. Over the past 52 weeks, CENN has traded in a range of $0.26-$2.27.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was -38.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 99.00%. With a float of $161.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $261.26 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 260 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.73, operating margin of -191.89, and the pretax margin is -191.47.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Cenntro Electric Group Limited is 37.12%, while institutional ownership is 8.30%.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -191.47.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 99.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s (CENN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 12.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.12

Technical Analysis of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.45 million, its volume of 1.79 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s (CENN) raw stochastic average was set at 16.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 124.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4726, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8603. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3786 in the near term. At $0.3956, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4048. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3524, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3432. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3262.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 96.48 million has total of 261,308K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,580 K in contrast with the sum of -16,420 K annual income.